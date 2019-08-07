Annual St Joe’s Picnic takes place this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Set-up is underway for the 170th St. Joe’s Picnic for the Kids.
The annual event raises money to support St. Joseph Children’s Home.
During the two-day event, they expecting 50,000 people to attend. Each day will be filled with games, food, drinks and family fun.
They say they have been waiting for 30 years, but finally ‘The Crashers’ will be at St. Joe’s.
“Friday night we have Louisville’s own, the Louisville Crashers which will be performing live from 8-11 p.m.," Gary Friedman, with St Joe’s Picnic, said. "We are really excited to have them and all of the folks that follow them as well and all the folks that will be here at the picnic, they bring a ton of energy and we are really looking forward to their performance.”
This year’s event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Saturday night.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.