Annual volleyball tournament in Louisville to raise funds for research of rare cancers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Steven Vanover Foundation is raising money for the fight against sarcoma.
The foundation’s fourth annual Spike Out Sarcoma volleyball tournament is Saturday, August 10. The sand volleyball tournament will be at King Louie’s Sports Complex at 600 N English Station Road from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit Norton Cancer Institute and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, supporting the fight against sarcoma and other rare cancers.
The tournament will also include raffles, virtual golf contests, a DJ, children’s activities and refreshments, according to a press release.
The Steven Vanover Foundation was founded in 2015 after Louisville native Steven Vanover’s passing from a rare from of sarcoma. He received treatment at the Norton Cancer Institute and Memorial Sloan Kettering, who receive the funds from the tournament.
Steven enjoyed playing sand volleyball throughout his diagnosis, the event was established in honor of his love for the sport and to raise funds to support research and treatments. Just in the four year since creating the foundation, $400,000 has been donated.
Community members are encouraged to visit the Steven Vanover Foundation’s website for more information about involvement and donations.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.