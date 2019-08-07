Butchertown is expanding, adding new apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More growth is coming to Louisville’s Butchertown neighborhood.
A new apartment complex is being built about a half mile from the new soccer stadium.
The Butchertown Neighborhood Association says construction is expected to begin in October on The Stout Apartments, at the corner of Story Avenue and Spring Street.
It will be a four-story building, with 104 apartments including studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms.
There is 5,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor.
The project is expected to be finished by Spring 2021, about a year after Lynn Family Stadium opens.
