Cause of deadly overnight apartment fire released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators have determined the cause of an overnight fire in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood that killed one person.
The fire was reported at 12:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Village Drive, near the intersection of Dorothy Ave. Crews arrived in just three minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the three story building.
According to Major Bobby Cooper, a Louisville Fire Department spokesman, the fire started in a first floor apartment and was contained to that one unit. Smoke spread to second and third floors, and common areas of the building, including the stairwell. Cooper said some residents had to jump from second floor windows.
The victim, a man, was found inside the third floor unit where he lived. His name has not been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. At least three people were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
A total of 29 firefighters were on scene and gained control of the fire within 18 minutes.
Metro arson investigators have determined the fire started after a candle was dropped onto a comforter in the first floor apartment.
The building has 12 units. The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.
