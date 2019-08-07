FORECAST: Clouds keep us out of the 90s today

ALERTS
- FRI AM: A few gusty/heavy thunderstorms near sunrise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pre-dawn rain left us with fog and clouds across much of the Ohio River Valley. These are always tough to break up until later in the afternoon hours. This means many locations will experience a cooling day in the 80s instead of the 90s.
Where the sun does break through at times, isolated downpours could develop. This looks especially true across central and southern Kentucky. Skies will clear up even more tonight with lows in the 60s.
A strong front pushes in Thursday afternoon that will kick up some big t-storms just north of WAVE Country into central Indiana and Ohio. We could see some of that activity try to build more south overnight Thursday into Friday morning. We’ll monitor that for the Friday morning commute. Otherwise drier air looks to move in midday Friday to allow for a pleasant end to this week.
The weekend looks mainly dry yet hot.
FORECAST:
REST OF TODAY: Mainly cloudy with late day sunshine. Isolated downpours (20% chance). HIGH: 88°
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. LOW: 70°
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms north (20%). HIGH: 92°
