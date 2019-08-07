Indiana receives grants to improve bus stop safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly $400,000 in grants will help protect Indiana students as they head back to school.
Governor Eric Holcomb says the grant money comes from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and will go to law enforcement agencies in 39 counties.
The grants will help law enforcement catch speeding and aggressive drivers near school zones and school bus stop arm violations.
Departments receiving grants in our area include the Jackson and Scott County Sheriff Departments along with Sellersburg and Seymour Police.
A full list of law enforcement agencies receiving the grant is below:
- Avon Police: $7,812
- Boone County Sheriff: $23,650
- Brown County Sheriff: $10,000
- Cedar Lake Police: $4,000
- Connersville Police: $3,111
- Chesterton Police: $12,000
- Decatur County Sheriff: $3,000
- Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation Police: $1,238
- Fort Wayne Police: $49,975
- Fulton County Sheriff: $2,500
- Griffith Police: $5,000
- Hamilton County Sheriff: $5,000
- Hammond Police: $8,000
- Hancock County Sheriff: $6,000
- Hobart Police: $10,000
- Howard County Sheriff: $3,000
- Indianapolis Metropolitan Police: $44,000
- Jackson County Sheriff: $39,680
- La Porte Police: $3,000
- Lowell Police: $4,000
- Madison County Sheriff: $6,500
- Marshall County Sheriff: 3,300
- Merrillville Police: $6,000
- Mishawaka Police: $25,000
- Morgan County Sheriff: $10,000
- Muncie Police: $6,000
- New Castle Police: $5,500
- Newburgh Police: $4,000
- Paoli Police: $1,050
- Peru Police: $7,936
- Princeton Police: $4,000
- Rockport Police: $4,713
- Scott County Sheriff: $7,353
- Sellersburg Police: $10,000
- Seymour Police: $3,000
- Tell City Police: $1,200
- Tippecanoe County Sheriff: $15,750
- Vigo County Sheriff: $9,120
- Winona Lake Police: $8,000
