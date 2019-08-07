JCPS introduces new menu options for upcoming school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back to school is approaching quickly and Jefferson County schools have been making changes to their menu.
Jefferson County Public Schools nutritional team has already been working hard to create new meals for when students come back.
Wednesday, WAVE 3 News got a look at some of those options.
Their main goal is to make nutritious meals that also taste great.
Executive Chef, Chris Boyd, shares his secrets.
“Adding garlic, black pepper, onion, minor amounts. We have a lot of students so we do want to make sure it’s seasoned for everyone, but we want to make sure there is seasoning in there,” Boyd said. “Salt is one of the things we have to worry about with our nutrition constraints. So if we can get the flavor in there without salt, which is what most people go to first, it helps raise that flavor without lowering nutritional value.”
Some of the new meals include a mandarin orange chicken with fried rice, whole grain cheese filled bread sticks, grilled cheese and chili, seasoned vegetables and fruit cups.
