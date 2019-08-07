JCPS votes against SRO’s in schools for 2019-20 school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vote late Tuesday night by the school board means even fewer resource officers will be in Jefferson County Public Schools when students head back next week.
The split decision came just after 10 p.m. Tuesdy and it means less security for the state’s largest school district and its 98,000 students.
It means contracts with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jeffersontown Police and Shively Police won't be renewed for this school year.
The district already lost 17 LMPD officers from last year who were reassigned as part of the city’s budget crunch. That left nine SRO’s from those other departments to cover all 186 schools. But now they won’t be on the job either.
JCPS has been drafting a plan to create its own security force, where officers would be JCPS employees.
But that wouldn’t happen until 2021.
Students head back to school next Wednesday, August 14th.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.