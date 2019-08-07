Kentucky State Police come in fourth place in national law enforcement cruiser contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police takes fourth place in the 2019 best looking cruiser contest sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers’.
KSP took an early lead when voting started in July, but didn’t have enough to take the top prize.
The agency showed off its Dodge Charger in front of Churchill Downs. KSP won the contest in 2018.
47 states participated in the 2019 contest.
Nebraska State Patrol won the contest. Their photo was taken by a trooper who was tracking the damage from a tornado that was moving through Richardson County.
The 2019 top 13 cruisers are listed below:
1st Nebraska State Patrol
2nd Michigan State Police
3rd New Hampshire State Police
4th Kentucky State Police
5th West Virginia State Police
6th Ohio State Highway Patrol
7th North Carolina State Highway Patrol
8th Tennessee Highway Patrol
9th Florida Highway Patrol
10th Missouri State Highway Patrol
11th Mississippi Highway Patrol
12th California Highway Patrol
13th Minnesota State Patrol
The top 13 finalists will be featured in a calendar next year and will be sold in September of 2019. You will be able to order the calendar by clicking or tapping here.
