Kentucky State Police come in fourth place in national law enforcement cruiser contest
By Greg Phelps | August 7, 2019 at 7:44 AM EDT - Updated August 7 at 7:44 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police takes fourth place in the 2019 best looking cruiser contest sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers’.

KSP took an early lead when voting started in July, but didn’t have enough to take the top prize.

The agency showed off its Dodge Charger in front of Churchill Downs. KSP won the contest in 2018.

Source: American Association of State Troopers’
47 states participated in the 2019 contest.

Nebraska State Patrol won the contest. Their photo was taken by a trooper who was tracking the damage from a tornado that was moving through Richardson County.

The 2019 top 13 cruisers are listed below:

1st Nebraska State Patrol

2nd Michigan State Police

3rd New Hampshire State Police

4th Kentucky State Police

5th West Virginia State Police

6th Ohio State Highway Patrol

7th North Carolina State Highway Patrol

8th Tennessee Highway Patrol

9th Florida Highway Patrol

10th Missouri State Highway Patrol

11th Mississippi Highway Patrol

12th California Highway Patrol

13th Minnesota State Patrol

The top 13 finalists will be featured in a calendar next year and will be sold in September of 2019. You will be able to order the calendar by clicking or tapping here.

