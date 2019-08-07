KTC equipment operators competed in state conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The best of the best from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have been competing in a two-day showdown.
They have been competing in the annual State Equipment Operators’ Safety and Training Conference also known as the Roadeo.
The event has been taking place at the Kentucky Horse Park and wraps up Wednesday.
“It’s kind of a give them a break you know how hard these guys works all year long. Potholing, snow removal, derby. Just getting the city ready for those kinds of things. This is a way of rewarding them,” Dirk Gowin, with Louisville Metro Public Works, said.
There will be 12 equipment operators advancing, to represent Kentucky at the Southeastern Regional Equipment Operators’ Safety and Training Conference held in Biloxi, Mississippi in Sept.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.