LMPD hopes National Night Out connects officers to community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers were out at seven different locations throughout the Metro Tuesday night, inviting the community to join then for National Night Out.
The goal was to connect officers to the communities they serve.
“We are here to serve the community and try to make this a better city each day,” LMPD Officer Kenneth Brown said. “When I walk around and think of these children, I think of my own so just let people know we are human and we go through stuff just like everyone else. but we're here to make this a better place.”
Brown helped organize the National Night Out event at Wyandotte Park. He said it took six or seven months to plan. They invited LMPD’s mounted patrol, the Louisville Fire Department, EMS and several vendors providing resources for the community, including health care.
“In this area we represent over 49 different nationalities,” Brown said. “So a lot of people aren’t able to communicate to us and they feel threatened or scared to go to these facilities so today we are able to bring out these facilities and let people know we are here to help. This is apart of service.”
Brown said he hopes people remember police officers are human too, but they also want to help in any way they can.
“A lot of people see the police when they call for an accident or have a bad incident at home,” Brown said. “But today people are able to come out and engage with the police officers in their community on a positive note.”
Metro Louisville has seen a recent spike in stolen cars and guns.
“I think coming together is more important now than every particularly here in Louisville with the spike in violence crime we've seen and it's so frustrating,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said.
LMPD has emphasized the “9 p.m. routine” daily on social media, reminding the community to lock their cars and secure their valuables.
Over the weekend, 26 vehicles were stolen and seven guns were stolen from cars.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms says they’re seeing an increase in gun trafficking, and younger people with them.
“We know here in Louisville we're seeing juveniles under 18, being arrested with firearms,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Stuart Lowrey said. “We're seeing other people with firearms, again, that are fairly young. Many of these firearms are firearms that have already been stolen or have been trafficked by someone who is trying to make a buck and putting the community at risk.”
For National Night Out, the ATF passed out free gun locks and a coloring book that teaches kids about the dangers of firearms.
“All we're asking is to think about being a responsible gun owner,” Lowrey said. “If you have a firearm, take steps to secure your firearms.”
Lowrey emphasized the importance of keeping firearms with you or secured and locked in your home, not in your car.
Chief Conrad said he’s hopeful National Night Out will spread awareness to the community and also help build relationships with officers and the public.
“You can’t think about your future if you’re worried about something happening to you or your friend of your parents today,” Conrad said. “So this is a chance for us to come together, spend some time maybe share a meal and figure out how to make Louisville a safer city for everyone."
