Louisville celebrates National Farmers Market Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is celebrating the hard work of its farmers, because this week is National Farmers Market Week.
Kentucky’s Ag Commissioner, Ryan Quarles, made a stop Tuesday afternoon at the Phoenix Hill/Nulu Farmer’s Market.
Quarles said the Commonwealth has 160 farmer’s markets, in 113 counties. Louisville is one of the strongest markets in the state.
“People can come to a farmer’s market, not only buy high quality Kentucky proud food, but also bring the family out and have an enjoyable morning on a Saturday or a lazy Tuesday afternoon,” Quarles said. “And not only find safe nutritious food, but have a good time and perhaps meet a farmer who’s actually growing your food.”
The Phoneix Hill/NuLu Farmer’s Market is open each Tuesday from 3 until 6 p.m. on East Jefferson Street.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.