Man accused of rape and molestation of minor arrested

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - An Austin, Indiana man has been charged with the sexual assualt of a minor.
Michael Stevens, 18, of Austin was arrested Aug. 6 on rape, child molestation, child exploitation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor charges.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office began the investigation on July 25 after. The sheriff's office say the victim under the age of 14.
Stevens is being held in the Scott County Jail while awaiting his initial court appearance.
