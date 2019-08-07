Mother of Covington native found dead in California pleading for answers two years later

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - Two years after a 30-year-old Covington man was found dead in California, the man’s mother says she is still fighting to find out what happened to her son.
Eric Littleton was found dead on August 6, 2017. His body, investigators said, had been left along a road in Riverside County, California.
“It’s changed my life forever," said Michelle Jesse, Littleton’s mother. "He loved to travel. He loved to hike. He was an outgoing person.”
Littleton, a Covington native, had been living on the west coast. Jesse said he had been missing for about two months before he was discovered dead. Investigators could not pinpoint a cause of death because of the condition of his remains.
“It was eaten by coyotes in the sun," said Jesse.
A few days after they located Littleton, authorities found Littleton’s BMW about 10 miles from where his body had been found. It was in a parking lot.
Deputies also revealed that the only thing they found with Littleton’s body was a pair of earrings and a pair of shorts. That is what leads Jesse to believe that her son was not only dumped, he was murdered.
“My son ain’t gonna go out there in the desert, a little over a quarter mile, and just lay himself there and die. His wallet’s missing. His keys are missing," said Jesse. “Somebody knows something.”
To honor her son, Jesse gathered with friends and family this week to light lanterns along the riverfront. She also released balloons from her Covington street on Tuesday night.
Jesse has also created a memorial for Littleton inside her home. She said it has helped her with her healing, but the real closure will come when her questions are answered.
“I just want to know what happened to my son," said Jesse. "Anything, just anything, any little information would help.”
Investigators have not shared any new details on the case.
Littleton’s wallet and keys, Jesse said, were never found.
Jesse said there is a $2500 reward for information. If you know anything, call police.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.