Multiple rounds of rain through the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few isolated showers remain across the region early this morning but they are quickly fading. Some areas of fog may develop in locations that saw heavy rain overnight and early this morning but this will dissipate by mid-morning.
Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon as a few isolated storms pop across the region. Tonight will feature mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s.
A weak front pushes through the region tomorrow firing off another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the evening hours.
While the most potent storms look to stay to our north, areas along and north of I-64 may still see gusty winds with our strongest storms. Rain chances decrease through Friday morning as the front slides south and east.
FORECAST:
TODAY: Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms (20%). HIGH: 89°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; LOW: 70°
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms (20%). HIGH: 92°
