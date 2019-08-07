Overnight fire kills one person in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died after a fire in the Highlands.
It happened around 12:40 in the 2100 block of Village Drive.
According to Major Bobby Cooper, with Louisville Fire Department, 29 firefighters were on scene and gained control of the fire within 18 minutes.
Major Cooper says the fire was contained to one apartment on the third floor.
Major Cooper also told WAVE 3 News that there were several people who had to be rescued from the building. Several were also hurt.
The name, gender, and age of the person who died wasn’t immediately available.
It’s unclear what caused the fire.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.