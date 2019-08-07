Protesters demand action outside of McConnell’s Louisville office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters claim Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky, is blocking legislative changes they think could help prevent mass shootings like the ones that happened in Dayton and El Paso over the weekend.
That's why they gathered outside of McConnell's Broadway office Tuesday night to remember the lives of those killed, and demand action.
With umbrellas in hand, the rain was wavering as protesters gathered on Broadway.
Despite the weather, marker messages scribbled on posters stating 'Ditch Mitch' were still clear.
"All I ask is that we quit being ignored by the person that is supposed to represent us in the United States Senate," Kentucky state Representative Charles Booker, (D) Louisville, said. "We will not be ignored anymore."
Protesters Tuesday demanded McConnell convene the Senate out of an August break to pass gun control measures that expand and strengthen background checks.
Pat Quiggins, who is a supporter of the group Moms Demand Action, said it was painful to see more mass shootings happen across the country.
"You wonder why. You wonder how. I mean this is just ridiculous," Quiggins said.
The event was not organized by the same people who protested at the Senators House Monday night.
" I think the people that protested at Mitch's house went over the line," Rep John Yarmuth, (D) Louisville, said.
Yarmuth said a Republican congressman from Ohio has now switched positions on some gun control legislation already passed in the House.
Yarmuth said its a move he hopes McConnell will endorse.
"I've known mitch a long time, Mitch will only respond to one thing, that's a threat to his power and his office," Yarmuth said. "It's no longer become a question of whats right or wrong, whats moral, whats immoral. It's where the votes go and that's a sad state of affairs for the country."
Organizers of Tuesdays protests said that’s exactly why they’re chanting at the senator’s office, joining protests around the country.
"That's not enough, that's not going to send a message," Sydney Cooper, a Bellarmine student and March for Our Lives coordinator, said. "It has to be where he is. It has to be his constituents."
Attendees concluded the vigil by holding up candles,and cell phones during a moment of silence they hope was loud enough to put change in motion.
Yarmuth called the protests that happened outside of McConnell’s house Monday night a ‘sideshow’. He said he didn’t think it helped or hurt the Tuesday protest.
