School bus laws in Kentucky & Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are headed to the bus stop as the school year starts and there are some school bus stop laws to remind drivers of to make sure students arrive to the classroom safely.
In Kentucky, when a school bus stops to unload or load students on a two lane road all traffic from both directions has to stop.
This is also the case on a two lane road with a center turn lane and a four lane road that has no median separation.
Here's where things start to get different, on a four lane highway with a median separation only traffic following the bus needs to stop.
That's also the case on a four lane road with a center turn lane.
Diagrams of Kentucky school bus laws are below.
In Indiana, drivers must stop for a bus that has its flashing red lights activated and its stop arm extended even on multiple lane highways if there is no barrier or median that separates the lanes of traffic.
If the highway is divided by a median or barrier only the traffic traveling in the same direction of the bus needs to stop.
