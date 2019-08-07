WKU basketball releases full 2019-20 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers released a full schedule for the 2019-20 basketball season.
The schedule includes 15 home games, to be played in E.A. Diddle Arena, including six before conference play begins.
Head coach Rick Stansbury encouraged students to not only pack Diddle Arena, but travel to the team’s many away games nearby.
“Every year, we strive to put together a schedule that will excite our fans and best prepare our team to compete for championships,” Stansbury said. “This season’s schedule is full of opportunities, and we will need Hilltopper Nation behind us every step of the way. There are several regional road games that will allow fans to travel with us, and we will need Diddle Arena sold out every night to help us take advantage of one of the best atmospheres in the country.”
The Tops take on Kentucky State in an exhibition game on November 2 at home.
To view the full schedule, click here.
