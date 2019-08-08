Become part of the ‘Miracle’

The Miracle League of Louisville games are played at their new field in Fern Creek Park.
By Charles Gazaway | August 8, 2019 at 7:03 AM EDT - Updated August 8 at 7:23 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Miracle League of Louisville is celebrating its inaugural season at Fern Creek Park.

The Miracle League of Louisville ballpark will allow children with abilities and disabilities to play baseball together. (Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)
Today, WAVE 3 News is teaming up with Miracle League of Louisville for a telethon to raise money for the organization.

The Miracle League gives children with disabilities, that deter them from participating in a traditional baseball league, opportunities to be a part of a team and play in a safe environment with other children.

To learn more, and to donate, click here. You can also donate by calling 502-571-3333. The phone lines will be staffed until 8 p.m.

