Become part of the ‘Miracle’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Miracle League of Louisville is celebrating its inaugural season at Fern Creek Park.
Today, WAVE 3 News is teaming up with Miracle League of Louisville for a telethon to raise money for the organization.
The Miracle League gives children with disabilities, that deter them from participating in a traditional baseball league, opportunities to be a part of a team and play in a safe environment with other children.
To learn more, and to donate, click here. You can also donate by calling 502-571-3333. The phone lines will be staffed until 8 p.m.
