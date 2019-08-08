Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest files complaint against LG&E

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is fighting back against a proposed natural gas pipeline.
Bernheim has filed a formal complaint against LG&E over a proposed project in Bullitt County.
Court documents show LG&E has 85 percent of the easements needed, or nine of the proposed 12 miles, but Bernheim isn’t giving in.
Last month, LG&E sent the forest a letter threatening to condemn the property through eminent domain.
The complaint alleges Bernheim has been denied due process and claims LG&E did not get proper regulatory certificates.
