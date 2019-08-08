Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest files complaint against LG&E

map of proposed LG&E pipeline through Bernheim Forest.
By Becca Gibson | August 8, 2019 at 4:31 PM EDT - Updated August 8 at 4:36 PM

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is fighting back against a proposed natural gas pipeline.

Bernheim has filed a formal complaint against LG&E over a proposed project in Bullitt County.

Court documents show LG&E has 85 percent of the easements needed, or nine of the proposed 12 miles, but Bernheim isn’t giving in.

Last month, LG&E sent the forest a letter threatening to condemn the property through eminent domain.

The complaint alleges Bernheim has been denied due process and claims LG&E did not get proper regulatory certificates.

