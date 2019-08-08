Brian Shlonsky is the co-anchor of WAVE 3 News Sunrise and the anchor of WAVE 3 News Midday. A winner of five Emmy Awards, including best anchor and best live reporter, Brian is a Louisville native, who is back home after stops in four states out west.
Most recently, Brian worked as an anchor, reporter and breaking news anchor for ABC affiliate KGTV in San Diego, California. Prior to that, Brian also worked as an anchor, reporter and storm chaser at ABC affiliate KOCO 5 News in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and at NBC affiliate KKCO-TV in Grand Junction, Colorado. He even spent time working in PR in Las Vegas, too.
Brian’s return to Louisville is also a welcome back to WAVE 3 News! In 2011, Brian interned and began his television career as a news content specialist here.
A graduate of the University of Kentucky’s journalism program, Brian served as assistant news editor for the school’s daily, independent newspaper, The Kentucky Kernel. Brian won two Kentucky Press Association Awards for his work there.
If you see him out, welcome him back to town!
