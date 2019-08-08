The Bulldogs Are Ready to Defend Their Title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After bringing home the 6-A state title back in December, the Louisville Male High School football team is back on the practice field looking for a repeat. "It would be a big disappoinment if we didn't, so we're using that as motivation everyday. You know, every game could be your last," said senior linebacker, Joseph Kuerzi.
The Bulldogs are once again loaded with young talent. Talent that saw a lot of playing time during last year's run to a title due to injuries. "I think we had six freshmen play in the state championship. We started two of them. One on the D-line and one at receiver on offense," said head coach, Chris Wolfe. Of course, the biggest question coming into the season for the Male Bulldogs is who is going to step in at signal caller after one of the best quarterbacks in school history, Garrett Dennis graduated after that state championship. "We're not going to replace Garrett Dennis. We're just going to replace the quarterback position," said Wolfe.
Male has two qb's fighting for that position. "We still got a couple scrimmages to let it shake out. Elijah looks good and Nick keeps getting better each week," says Wolfe. Elijah Parrish backed up Dennis last year and has plenty of experience. "I mean, I've always been the understudy, so it's good to finally be able to compete with it for the starting job on varsity," said Parrish. Nick Schutte is a sophomore who has the tools, but just needs experience. "Nick Schutte: After a great year last year in Garrett Dennis, and then a smart guy like Elijah Parrish, it's to come in here and try to win the job," said Schutte.
Regardless who wins the job, he'll have a ton of weapons around him. "Whoever is the quarterback, I think is going to walk into a group of guys that can really go get the ball," said Wolfe. Including U-K commit, Izayah Cummings who is returning from knee surgery. "It's that we're all around good. We all have skills and talent and every position for real. I feel like all we got to do is show up and make plays, and I feel like we can have a great season," said Cummings.
The Bulldogs figure to be playing late into the playoffs once again, a season that kicks off at home against Floyd Central on August 23rd.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.