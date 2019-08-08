The Bulldogs Are Ready to Defend Their Title

The Bulldogs are once again loaded with young talent. Talent that saw a lot of playing time during last year's run to a title due to injuries. "I think we had six freshmen play in the state championship. We started two of them. One on the D-line and one at receiver on offense," said head coach, Chris Wolfe. Of course, the biggest question coming into the season for the Male Bulldogs is who is going to step in at signal caller after one of the best quarterbacks in school history, Garrett Dennis graduated after that state championship. "We're not going to replace Garrett Dennis. We're just going to replace the quarterback position," said Wolfe.