DHS warns of potential donation scams in wake of El Paso, Dayton shootings

(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is warning about donation scams in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
The DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a warning on Tuesday about fraudulent emails, social media posts, calls, texts, donation websites and even door-to-door knocks soliciting donations.
According to CISA, here are three things you should consider to avoid donation scams:
1: Research charities or crowdfunding campaigns yourself to make sure it’s clear exactly where your money is going.
“There’s ample opportunity for hoaxes like that to be conducted, and unless a company, organization or even an individual does their own due diligence to look into something, they may be subject to it," said Tom Fuentes, a law enforcement analyst.
2: Be cautious when it comes to opening email attachments.
Experts say not to click on links in unsolicited email messages asking for money.
3: Be wary of fraudulent pleas and donation ads on social networking sites.
CISA also warns about door-to-door solicitations during tragedies.
