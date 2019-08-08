Family of Kroger shooting victim files lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ten months after two shoppers were shot and killed at the Jeffersontown Kroger store, family members of one of the victims are now suing the grocery giant, as well as the accused gunman.
The lawsuit filed by the family of Maurice Stallard claims the grocery chain didn’t do anything to prevent Gregory Bush from entering the store with a gun, or to stop him once the shooting started.
Stallard was at Kroger with his grandson, buying poster board for a school project, when he was shot dead inside the store. The boy witnessed the whole thing.
The lawsuit claims the gunman pointed the weapon at the child, but didn’t fire.
Bush is facing federal hate crime charges. He’s also charged with killing another shopper, Vickie Lee Jones, in the parking lot.
Evidence shows the shootings could have been motivated by race.
If convicted, Bush could face the death penalty or life in prison.
Kroger said it can’t comment on the lawsuit but expressed “deepest sympathies to the families affected by this senseless violence.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.