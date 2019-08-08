Floyd County cheer coach accused of taking from the team accused another coach in 2017

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Floyd County cheer coach is accused of taking over $1,000 from the team.
Erin Bryson, 30, was arrested and charged with eight felonies.
According to court documents, Bryson was in charge of the Scribner Middle School cheer program for 10 months beginning in May 2018.
When parents wrote checks to the middle school for sponsorship donations, Bryson allegedly altered the checks so she could cash them into her own account, according to the New Albany Police Department.
An investigation showed she targeted at least seven victims and over $1,200 was taken.
In February 2019, Bryson sent a resignation email to Athletic Director Kurt Meyer offering to donate her stipend pay to the program.
Assistant superintendent Bill Briscoe said the district is cooperating with law enforcement and they have no further comment at this time.
WAVE 3 News interviewed Bryson in August of 2017. When thousands of dollars disappeared from a Clarksville little league team’s bank account, she spoke out against another coach.
"For kids to have to learn this at a young age, and to have to hear parents and coaches and people they look up to, and things that happen, I mean it’s devastating,” Bryson said during that interview.
Bryson had an initial court hearing in Floyd County on Thursday. The judge agreed to lower Bryson’s bond to $7,500. Bryson is due back in court August 29.
