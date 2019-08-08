FORECAST: Hot afternoon ahead with t-storms far north

ALERTS
- THIS EVENING: A couple strong t-storms from Jackson to Carroll Co’s possible
- FRIDAY: Isolated torrential rain along/south of I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heating up this midday as we will add yet another 90° day to our 2019 tally.
It looks dry this afternoon with t-storm action developing over Indiana and Ohio later this afternoon. Some of these cells will try to push into our northern counties this evening. If you have travel plans toward Indianapolis or Cincinnati later, keep this in mind. Those t-storms will fade out by late evening with a small risk for a few downpours to re-develop near sunrise a bit closer to I-64.
Otherwise, expect the greater coverage of t-storms to kick in Friday afternoon roughly along I-64 to start, shifting south to the Parkways by sunset.
While locally heavy rain may take place with some of these t-storms, there will be many locations that will once again miss out on the rain due to the scattered nature.
The weekend looks hot and dry.
FORECAST:
TODAY: Partly sunny; Hot; HIGH: 93°
TONIGHT: Evening t-storm north (20% chance); Overnight downpour risk (30% chance); LOW: 74°
FRIDAY: Scattered afternoon/evening t-storms (KY) (40% chance); Partly Sunny; HIGH: 89°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.