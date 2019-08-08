Kentucky Derby Museum launches horse farm tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The horse industry is a huge draw for tourists traveling to the Bluegrass state. So, when the taste of travelers demanded a new experience at the Kentucky Derby Museum, operators took note.
The museum already has walking tours, but Thursday it will hold its first 7.5 hour horse farm tour.
It will start at Churchill Downs where you can watch horses run their morning workouts. Then, you’ll go to the museum and two Lexington area horse farms.
The tours will be held every Thursday in August.
The museum is teaming up with entrepreneur Shaun Washington, who has been giving horse farm tours out of Lexington for 15 years.
"I see them grow up, I see them go sell as yearlings and, then, I follow them while they race," Washington said.
It was hard to tell if he was introducing his colleagues or his kids at Katie Rich Farm on Wednesday.
“She’s named after the tour,” Washington said. “Her name is Unique Rides.”
Museum workers said travelers told them they want immersive experiences.
“They want this really nice, long day experience,” Rachel Collier, Kentucky Derby Museum Communications Director, said. “When people are planning their trips to Louisville, they’re willing to spend their whole day on something like a tour, like this.”
Collier said participants will be able to pet and feed horses.
“We don’t have a set route we go on,” Washington said. “So, I just kind of go with the flow. We’ll vote on the bus and see who wants to see what. Some days were going to see horses swim at the swimming pool.”
You can learn more about the tour here.
Washington said tours may also view live surgeries as well.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.