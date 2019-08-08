KSP searching for inmate missing from Hardin County Jail

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate.
Jordan Lee Geary, 22, of Louisville, walked away from the Hardin County Jail annex on Thursday, according to Trooper Scotty Sharp. His disappearance was noted around 12:30 p.m.
He was last seen at South Mulberry and Helm Streets in Elizabethtown. He’s described as a white male, 150 pounds, and 5’8” with blue eyes and brown hair.
Geary was being held on charges of theft by unlawful taking of more than $500 but under $10,000.
Anyone with information on Geary’s whereabouts has been asked to contact police.
