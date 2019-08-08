Moms Demand Action sending letters to Sen. McConnell ahead of another protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local grassroots group Moms Demand Action wrote dozens of postcards to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday night.
Senator McConnell has been facing heat from lawmakers who want him to call the Senate back from recess to take up gun control legislation after the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas just days ago.
Each of the postcards that MDA is sending reads: “Dear Senator McConnell, please bring HR 8, background checks on all gun sales, and HR 1112, closing the Charlestown loophole, to the senate floor for a vote and please pass the Federal Red Flag Law, now.”
“I believe having a hand written message rather than an email shows that you are willing to invest your own time to say this is important to me,” MDA Louisville Group Lead Cathy Mekus explained.
Mothers Demand Action will be delivering the notes to McConnell across the same desk where those two bills currently sit.
“We want to get the background check problem solved first, the loopholes for Charleston and for buying outside through gun shows and what not, those need to be fixed first, so then the red flag laws can take effect,” Mekus said.
MDA wants to make sure their words aren’t just read, but their message is heard. That’s why they attended the Tuesday night vigil outside of McConnell’s Louisville office and they’ll be joining in yet again on the latest protest against the senator on Thursday, headed by Ohio Representative Tim Ryan (D). The presidential hopeful announced Wednesday he would be leading a caravan across Ohio to protest in McConnell’s hometown.
“The more people who are there the more politicians are going to take notice because they want your vote,” MDS member Steve Jones said.
McConnell’s office declined to comment any further than what they had previously released on the protests. The caravan will make stops in several locations across Ohio, before arriving in Louisville for the rally at 7:30 p.m. in the City Plaza next to the Muhammad Ali Center.
