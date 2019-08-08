Oldham County students showcase hidden stories in the community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday, faces were plastered across Oldham County High School.
It is all part of a powerful message, the “Humans of Oldham County High School” projects.
Last year, several teachers collaborated to bring the project to life. The goal is to share some of the beautiful, but sometimes hidden stories in the community.
Students and staff submitted short videos of their stories, and several were chosen for something bigger.
“I don’t know if you heard of ‘Humans of New York,’ it’s kind of similar to that, where you have different faces, different backgrounds, different lives,” Dr. Pandora Sears, Oldham County High School’s assistant principal, said. “So we try to show Oldham County High School and the staff and the students, we all come from different backgrounds, different cultures but we all work together as a unity of one.”
Large-scale photographs are on display on the school’s exterior, bringing a face to the stories.
