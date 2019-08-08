Pass the Cash: Louisville grandmother working multiple jobs as grandchildren’s sole provider

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kelli has known Marietta her entire life, considering her a close friend of the family and a good supporter, if you need one.
“She’s in a position where she is mother, father and grandmother to four kids,” Kelli explained.
Marietta has found her golden years to be more centered on stress than resting and relaxing. The father of the kids passed away following an overdose a few years ago, while the mother isn’t in the picture, according to Kelli.
Since then, Marietta has been the sole provider for her four grandchildren.
“She has a high schooler, middle schooler, elementary school and one going to college,” Kelli said.
Marietta works for Jefferson County Public Schools in Nutrition Services, though she’s struggling to get the younger three kids ready for school.
“She’s having to pick up two or three extra jobs just to make ends meet,” Kelli explained.
Right now, those ends aren’t even coming close. That’s why Kelli called Pass the Cash.
WAVE 3 News contributes the first $300, with another $100 from Allegiant Construction. Another $100 was donated in honor of Mike and Melanie Thompson and another $30 from a woman at Big Green Egg who wanted to help the cause.
It takes a village to raise a child and this small village managed to collect $530 for Marietta and the kids.
Marietta rushed over to Kelli’s house because she thought she was in need of some help. She had no idea she’d be the one receiving the support.
She was shocked and thankful for the surprise donation, explaining that she does so much for her grandchildren because she’s all they have.
“You know, I’m struggling trying to figure out how I’m going to do this,” Marietta said. “They do without so much as it is. I try to make sure they have everything they need.”
She works odd jobs, extra jobs, lots of jobs, trying to get the job done to get her grandbabies what they need - and maybe every now and then, what they want.
“I get no help so you got me good,” Marietta laughed.
