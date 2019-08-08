Plan for potential closure of 4th Street near Churchill Downs draws concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tempers flared Wednesday night as Churchill Downs discussed planned changes for the home of the Kentucky Derby.
As the track expands they have asked the city for permission to close a section of 4th Street, near the backside.
Construction is already underway on a new equine medical center and quarantine barns. As part of the expansion, 4th Street would be closed between Oakdale and near Longfield Avenue.
Some neighbors expressed concerns about an increase in traffic on Winn Avenue, which isn’t much bigger than an alley. Others however, would be happy to see the intersection of 4th and Oakdale close because it isn’t the easiest to navigate.
“Winn Avenue is essentially an alley way that is between Longfield and Southern Parkway. So it’s not really designed to handle that volume of traffic, it’s unsafe. There are plenty of people that ride bicycles especially staff on the backside,” a point brought up by a community member.
“We’re trying to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to invest in this neighborhood, this facility, create jobs, continue to do what we hope you like us to do which is put a spotlight on Kentucky, on Louisville for racing all year long and the Kentucky Derby,” President of Churchill Downs Kevin Flanery said.
Churchill is also planning to add a hotel near the first turn and an on-site betting facility, similar to Derby City Gaming.
The track did not discuss that project on Wednesday night.
More public meetings will be held about the possible 4th Street closure before the Metro Council and Planning Commission weigh in.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.