Players, coaches remember Bellarmine golf coach killed in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The golf community in WAVE Country was in shock after learning a beloved collegiate golf coach was killed in an overnight fire Wednesday.
Ernie Denham, 75, was killed in an apartment fire around 12:40 a.m. on Village Drive, with investigators believing a candle was dropped onto a comforter in a first floor apartment. He was found on the third floor and pronounced dead at the scene.
Denham coached at Bellarmine University for 17 seasons and at the University of Louisville for 12 seasons. Now, both current and former players and fellow coaches are trying to wrap their minds around his death.
David Shearn played golf at Bellarmine under Denham from 2009 to 2013. He returned to the university to help coach with Denham from 2014 to 2015.
“We gave him the nickname ‘The Worm,’” Shearn explained. “We thought that he kind of had tunnels on every golf course we went to because he would pop up randomly at any spot and the next thing you know he’s gone and watching someone else. You never knew when he was going to pop up.”
Shearn met Denham when he was just 12 years old playing junior tournaments.
“I remember when Ernie started recruiting me,” Shearn said. “You would never see him on the golf course but he would always be able to tell you what you shot and tell you what sorts of shots you hit. Nothing ever slipped by him on the golf course.”
Other players described him as a caring man who was passionate about golf.
“He really allowed me to keep my dream going, which I’m very grateful for that,” James Inman, a Bellarmine University golfer from 2015-2019, said. “It’s weird to think about how someone you see, you know, almost every day over the school year, and now that I’ve graduated I haven’t seen him much. But just not being able to see that face anymore is kind of crazy.”
They said Denham had the ability to sort out numbers and figure out stats quickly.
“[He was] crazy with numbers,” Mike Brumfield, Bellarmine’s Assistant Golf Coach, said. “He could add up a score card in like three seconds and everyone else is on the third hole.”
For those who knew Ernie, there was one thing he couldn’t live without.
“That was his thing - was having a coke slushie and his day had to start that way,” Brumfield said.
Shearn said he remembered seeing Ernie with a slushie and cinna-stix from Burger King before or during every trip to a tournament.
“Burger King and Speedway," Shearn explained. “I’m pretty sure he had a lot of stock because he would go to Burger King and Speedway pretty much every trip or before every trip.”
Shearn added Denham gave a lot of local golfers a chance to play at the collegiate level.
Another former golfer under Denham, Dan Utley, sent this statement to WAVE 3 News:
The Bellarmine golf season starts in about a month. Brumfield said the kids are resilient and he knows Ernie would want them to keep working as hard as they can to make it to Super Regionals and Nationals.
