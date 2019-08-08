Police: Man found shot multiple times at Dixie Highway & Hill Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood of West Louisville.
The call came in at 1:08 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe, from Dixie Highway and Hill Street. That’s where police found a man who had been shot multiple times.
Police said the victim was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment. Their identity and condition has not been released.
No suspect or arrest information has been made available. LMPD has also not released whether other scenes are involved in this case.
Anyone with further information has been encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.