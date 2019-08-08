Ramp from I-71 SB to Gene Snyder SB closed following serious crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A serious crash has closed a portion of a Louisville roadway.
The wreck was reported around 9:14 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe, from the ramp from I-71 SB to the Gene Snyder SB in Louisville. One vehicle was involved.
MetroSafe said there was a reported ejection from a vehicle. One person has been transported to the hospital.
Officials are warning drivers to steer clear of the area while the crash is being investigated. The estimated duration of the traffic issues is around two hours.
