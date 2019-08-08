Shively Area Ministries’ food bank helps feed people in the community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many work to feed the hungry in Wave Country, and Wednesday, one group got a visit from Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
Shively Area Ministries has a food bank, but they also are part of the Farms to Food program.
That program, started by Feeding Kentucky, takes fresh produce that local farmers can’t sell and gives it to people in need.
“So much of what we provide is staples and things that feed our clients. But not vary their diet, not that provide a variety of health foods," Gary Copeland, with Shively Area Ministries, said. "So the produce that we are able to distribute through this program is a changer as far as the health of our clients and finding good foods to eat.”
Feeding Kentucky has rescued and distributed 18.5 million pounds of produce, which is enough for 30 million meals.
