StormTALK! Thursday Edition

Finally back with an update!
And the discussion will feature 2 extremes really. Low-end drought conditions developing for some and the risk for severe t-storms for others.
Overall, the pattern ahead will be more dry than wet. It is hard to break out of patterns like this until you get a significant storm system to push in or a tropical event. This doesn’t mean it won’t rain...we do have chances out there.
The first kicks in this evening for our northern counties from roughly Jackson to Carroll. Strong winds will be the main concern if that make it that far south. They look to fade/re-develop overnight a bit more south into southern Indiana. The t-storm risk zone will then line up along I-64 early Friday afternoon before shifting south to the Parkways by sunset.
Some of these cells will be locally heavy.
The weekend looks dry and hot.
The heat really builds in early next week before another cold front moves in Tuesday night and/or Wednesday morning. The video today has more on that setup.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.