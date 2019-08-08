SWAT situation off Dixie Highway ends peacefully

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD SWAT situation was resolved peacefully outside a home in Valley Station.
The situation started around 1:15 p.m. Thursday at a home off Snowden Way, which is near Pendleton Road at Dixie Highway.
LMPD said they responded to the home in order to locate a robbery suspect wanted in connection to a car jacking on Outer Loop last week. That suspect fired at police, according to LMPD, though officers did not return fire.
The suspect barricaded himself inside the home along with an elderly man, but police haven’t released their relationship. Neither were injured and the suspect walked out of the home and surrendered to police around 4:30 p.m. He was taken to UofL Hospital for evaluation.
Traffic on Dixie Highway never closed to drivers, but Pendleton was shut off while police handled the situation.
A woman who says she’s a family member of the person involved told a member of the WAVE 3 News crew “I’m just glad he’s safe.”
LMPD said the suspect’s identity will be released once other charges are established.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.