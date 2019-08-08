Triple Crown of Running to return to Louisville under new management

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Triple Crown of Running will return next year under new management.

Ram Racing has decided to revive the popular community race series that was recently canceled. The company’s Senior Race Director, Mark Colpoys, made the announcement Wednesday morning at Slugger Field.

He said walking through the airport, he saw pictures of Louisville sporting events - which included a photo from the start line of one of the Triple Crown races.

“That’s when it really struck me that there was no way that if we had the ability to do something, that we were gonna let this end,” Colpoys said.

The name will remain the same, but the races are a bit different. Up first is the 5K Fitness Classic on March 7 at Slugger Field. The course will be similar to those in previous years.

The new races will be around the same time under new names - the 5K Fitness Classic, the City Run 10K and the AllState Hot Chocolate 15K and 5K. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Then on March 21, it’s the City Run 10K. That’s being moved to Fourth Street Live with a new course. Last is the AllState Hot Chocolate 15K and 5K at Waterfront Park on April 4. The longer course, serving as the third jewel in the triple crown.

At the finish line runners will get hot chocolate and chocolate fondue to snack on.

