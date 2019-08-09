All-inclusive playground to be built in Meade County

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly $20,000 has been granted from Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center to help fund a state of the art, all-inclusive $150,000 playground at Brandenburg Primary School.
BPS's current playground has been under construction for the past several months. The primary school will use the grant to purchase an Alta Glide, which is a piece of playground equipment that is wheelchair and handicap accessible.
"It is with the greatest amount of pride that I humbly thank the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation for choosing the Brandenburg Primary Inclusive Playground Project for one of their Quality of Life Grants," Meade County Schools' Superintendent Dr. John Millay said. "It will help provide an equal opportunity for play and inclusion for all of our children that are located on the Brandenburg Campus", he added.
All of the students at BPS will benefit from this opportunity for building dynamic and meaningful relationships with one another, according to Millay.
This High Impact Priority Quality of Life Grant, along with Direct Effect grants, have helped award more than $1.2 million total.
"There are several components that go into these projects," said Director of Quality of Life Grants Program Mark Bogosian. "If we can provide programmatic and other financial supports, even in the short term with the Direct Effect grants, these organizations can now focus on executing their mission, leading to greater success, expansion, and sustainability."
Crusade for Children has funded $58,000 of the project, while Brandenburg Primary Parent Teacher Organization has contributed more than $3,000. The rest of the project is been paid for through district funds.
Meade County Schools still needs $12,000 to finish off the project. If you’d like more information about contributing, contact Meade County School’s Director of Student Improvement Gloria Bertrand, gloria.bertrand@meade.kyschools.us.
