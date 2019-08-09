Another homeless camp cleared out in Metro Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police blocked a busy interstate ramp Thursday night as officers cleared out a homeless camp under Interstate 65.
Two cruisers blocked the ramp at Preston Street as workers loaded items into garbage cans that were emptied into a truck.
A bulldozer was used to collect some of the clutter.
The homeless camp clearouts around Metro Louisville have become pretty common this year.
The city posts eviction notices 21 days before the heavy equipment comes in.
