Cards finalize non-conference basketball schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Non-conference games against Michigan, Texas Tech and Kentucky highlight an impressive December schedule for the UofL men's basketball team, which announced its 2019-20 non-league schedule Thursday.
The Cards open with an exhibition against Bellarmine at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 29. Their first regular-season game a week later takes them to Miami, Fla., for the program’s earliest-ever, regular-season game on Nov. 5, and the first time UofL has opened a season with a conference game.
The ACC is moving from 18-game conference schedule to a 20-game schedule, so league officials had to get crafty this year. Dates for conference games are still being finalized.
The Cards play mostly cupcakes through November before closing the month against Western Kentucky at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 29. That’s the Friday after Thanksgiving, meaning it’s time to start thinking about your holiday weekend roadie. A tip time has not been announced, but when it is, be sure to plan your trip to Kayne Prime around the game.
Big Ten power Michigan comes calling four days later. The Wolverines and Cardinals will collide on Dec. 3 at the Yum! Center in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
A week later, UofL will play national finalist Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic at New York’s historic Madison Square Garden.
Louisville closes the calendar year at Rupp Arena against instate rival Kentucky on Dec. 28. Both teams are ranked in most preseason top five polls.
Some highlights of the Cards’ ACC schedule this year include two games against Florida State, Pittburgh and Virginia; visits by North Carolina and Syracuse and a trip to Duke.
The ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 10-14 in Greensboro, N.C.
