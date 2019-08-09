Company withdraws proposed ‘sludge farm’ plan from Trimble County

TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Farmers and neighbors in Trimble County are celebrating over what appears to be a victory over a proposed sludge farm.
WAVE 3 News obtained a state withdrawal application dated for Wednesday, sent to the Kentucky Division of Waste Management for Special Waste Landfarming by R&R Septic and Excavation. That’s the company that was proposing a sludge farm for property along Highway 421.
Neighbors banned together to oppose the farm and said they are elated by the development. Several community events were organized to express concerns, while a Facebook page in opposition of the sludge site garnered around 800 members.
