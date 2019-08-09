Escaped Hardin County inmate turns himself in

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The search for a wanted man in Hardin County ended on Friday when he turned himself in.
Jordan Lee Geary, 22, of Louisville, walked away from the Hardin County Jail annex on Thursday, according to Trooper Scotty Sharp. His disappearance was noted around 12:30 p.m.
Kentucky State Police said Geary turned himself in on Friday afternoon directly to Jailer Joshua Lindblom without incident. He’s now back in custody.
Geary was being held on charges of theft by unlawful taking of more than $500 but under $10,000. Police haven’t released additional charges.
