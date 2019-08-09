Five killed in early morning crash in Scott County, Indiana

By Greg Phelps | August 9, 2019 at 6:15 AM EDT - Updated August 9 at 6:15 AM

Scott County, Indiana (WAVE) - Five people are dead after an early morning crash in Scott County, Indiana.

This happened around 2:00 am on Friday August 9 on the east side of Main Street, north of Scottsburg.

Indiana State Police say this was a single vehicle that left the roadway and crashed, throwing several people from the vehicle.

Five of the seven people in the car were killed.

Two victims were flown to U of L Hospital.

ISP says this is a rural area, and the road is shut down as they investigate.

This story will be updated.

