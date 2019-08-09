Five killed in early morning crash in Scott County, Indiana

Scott County, Indiana (WAVE) - Five people are dead after an early morning crash in Scott County, Indiana.
This happened around 2:00 am on Friday August 9 on the east side of Main Street, north of Scottsburg.
Indiana State Police say this was a single vehicle that left the roadway and crashed, throwing several people from the vehicle.
Five of the seven people in the car were killed.
Two victims were flown to U of L Hospital.
ISP says this is a rural area, and the road is shut down as they investigate.
This story will be updated.
