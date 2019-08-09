FORECAST: Abnormally dry conditions keep rain chances low

ALERTS
- FRIDAY: Isolated torrential rain along/south of I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An isolated rain chance will take us into the morning hours Friday with a slightly better chance as we heat up Friday afternoon, especially along and south of I-64.
Many areas will once again stay dry with only a select few seeing the needed rainfall.
The drought monitor pushed much of the region into the abnormally dry range in this week’s update.
The next best chance for a passing downpour is Friday afternoon and again next Tuesday. Otherwise, chances will be slim to none as temperatures warm back into the 90s over the weekend. In fact, we’re likely to see the warmest readings of the season, so far, by early next week – mid 90s.
FRIDAY: Scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms, mainly south (40%). Clearing late. HIGH: 89°
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 90°
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms (10%). HIGH: 92°
