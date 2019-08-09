FORECAST: Heat cranks up over the weekend, hottest of 2019 next week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The best chance of an isolated storm will be south of Louisville through 8 p.m., diminishing after that point. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats with any of these storms.
Lower humidity behind today’s cold front means a more pleasant feel to the air to start the weekend on Saturday. While highs will be near 90 degrees, there won’t be any sort of heat-index issues, meaning the air will feel like the temperature you see on your thermometer. Sunshine will be plentiful with completely dry weather Saturday afternoon.
Sunday’s humidity and heat begin to tick upward, putting us in the lower 90s for highs by that afternoon. Heat index values near or above 100 degrees are possible on Monday and Tuesday, as actual air temperatures surge into the mid 90s. Tuesday has a shot at tying the hottest temperature we’ve seen so far in 2019 at 96 degrees.
Marginally cooler air works in behind Tuesday afternoon’s front and thunderstorms, putting us in the upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 67°
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 90°
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated thunderstorms (10% chance). HIGH: 93°
