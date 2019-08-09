FORECAST: Sunny, warm with few storms this afternoon

ALERTS
- THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Isolated torrential rain along/south of I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s cold front sits over central Indiana this morning. It will gradually push south throughout the day, triggering scattered showers and storms in areas along and south of I-64 this afternoon. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning are possible with the strongest storms.
Highs max out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
Once the evening showers and storms fade, skies will be clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s. High pressure keeps us mainly dry through the weekend.
A few isolated storms can’t be ruled out Sunday. Expect highs near 90 Saturday and a few degrees warmer Sunday.
As high pressure slides east, temperatures and humidity increase heading into next week. Temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s Monday and Tuesday; heat indices both days look to top 100°. This potentially may be the warmest air of the season.
A front slides through the region Tuesday bringing an increased chance of storms with it.
FORECAST:
TODAY: Patchy AM Fog; Partly SunnyScattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms, mainly south (40%); HIGH: 90°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; LOW: 67°
SAT: Mostly sunny | HIGH: 90°
SUN: Partly sunny, isolated thunderstorms (10% chance) | HIGH: 93°
