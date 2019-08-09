Ivy Tech students selected for NASA internship

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Two southern Indiana students were selected to intern with NASA.
According to a release from the school, Dustin Eltz and Nick Spengler are both cybersecurity majors at Ivy Tech’s Sellersburg campus, and were selected to participate in NASA’s cybersecurity internship project at Glenn Research Center in Ohio.
Ivy Tech says Eltz and Spengler will be part of NASA engineer briefings, tour NASA facilities and compete in an engineering design challenge.
“We are extremely proud of these deserving students, and are honored that they will be representing Ivy Tech Sellersburg with NASA,” commented Dr. Travis Haire, Ivy Tech Sellersburg Chancellor.
Both students participated in the NASA National Community College Aerospace Scholars project over the summer.
